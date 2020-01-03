Justin Bieber’s New Song “Yummy” Is An Ode To Wifey Hailey Bieber [NEW MUSIC]

Justin Bieber is officially back.

On Thursday night, the singer dropped off that new music he’s been promising to fans in “Yummy” and to absolutely no one’s surprise, the song is all about his wife, Hailey Bieber.

How “Yummy” is Mrs. Bieber to Justin? Here’s how the song starts off: “Yeah, you got that yummy-yum / That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy / Yeah, you got that yummy-yum / That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy / Say the word, on my way / Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe / Any night, any day / Say the word, on my way / Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe / In the mornin’ or the late / Say the word, on my way.”

He adds, “Bonafide stallion,” Justin croons. “It ain’t no stable, no, you stay on the run / Ain’t on the side, you’re number one / Yeah, every time I come around, you get it done (You get it done).”

We can’t wait to see what the official video for “Yummy” is as its set to premiere later today. Let’s just say from what Justin’s teasing us with right now? It’s going to be a little steamy! Press play on “Yummy” above.

