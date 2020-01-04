Hailee Steinfeld’s New Breakup Anthem Has Fans Believing Niall Horan Cheated On Her

Fans are believing that Hailee Steinfield‘s new song, “Wrong Direction” is about more than it lets on. In fact, they believe that the song is about Niall Horan stepping out on Haliee.

The song begins, “I don’t hate you, no, I couldn’t if I wanted to, I just hate all the hurt that you put me through,” before Steinfield implies without any hesitation that infidelity was the main reason for all of her love to go away. “Lookin’ back, I probably should have known/ But I just wanted to believe that you were out sleepin’ alone.”

She even added, “Everyone thinks that you’re somebody else. You even convinced yourself”

Hailee has yet to confirm whether or not Horan is the ex she’s referring to in regards to “Wrong Direction” but she did let a little bit slip about who it’s intended for. “I’ve learned how easy it is to fall in love with the idea of falling in love,” she said. “And more importantly how hard it can be to accept the reality of losing yourself in someone else’s version of the word. I wrote this song at a low point in my life, when I realized I had spent a year falling in a direction so far from who I was.”

The couple dated for almost a year before breaking up in late 2018.

