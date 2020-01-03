Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden Welcome Baby Girl

Congrats to Cameron Diaz and hubby Benji Madden of Good Charlotte! The couple welcomed a baby girl into the new year and gave her a pretty awesome name to match!

“Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden,” Diaz wrote on Instagram.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text NOW to 60796 to join!

She added, “She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are overjoyed to share the news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD 🙂 From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade.”

This is the first child for the couple who married in 2015.

See the sweet message from Diaz to the world below.

Also On Radio Now 92.1: