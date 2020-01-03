Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden Welcome Baby Girl

House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE

Source: Donato Sardella / Getty

Congrats to Cameron Diaz and hubby Benji Madden of Good Charlotte! The couple welcomed a baby girl into the new year and gave her a pretty awesome name to match!

“Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden,” Diaz wrote on Instagram.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text NOW to 60796 to join!

She added, “She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are overjoyed to share the news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD 🙂 From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade.”

This is the first child for the couple who married in 2015.

See the sweet message from Diaz to the world below.

View this post on Instagram

❤️❤️❤️ @benjaminmadden

A post shared by Cameron Diaz (@camerondiaz) on

benji madden , Cameron Diaz

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE
Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden Welcome Baby Girl
 2 hours ago
01.03.20
Post Malone Goes Medieval For Yet ANOTHER Face…
 6 hours ago
01.03.20
Travis Scott x Mitchell & Ness
Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion & More To…
 16 hours ago
01.03.20
Google Maps Returns To Apple's iPhone
3 Songs On Tik Tok That Are Popping…
 19 hours ago
01.02.20
Amara La Negra
Tempers Flare In Love & Hip Hop: Miami…
 19 hours ago
01.02.20
‘Papa’ John Schnatter Wants To Eat 50 Pizzas…
 1 day ago
01.02.20
LIZZO
Lizzo Looks Back On Her Decade With An…
 1 day ago
01.02.20
Billie Eilish Drops Clothing Collaboration With H&M
 1 day ago
01.02.20
"Mariah Christmas" Pop Up Shop in NYC
Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is…
 3 days ago
12.31.19
In this photo illustration the Netflix logo is seen...
Here’s The Most Popular Netflix Shows Of 2019
 4 days ago
12.30.19
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid leaving the Versace Versus show
Love Again? Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid Rumored To…
 4 days ago
12.30.19
Empire State Building Hosts K-Pop Group BTS
Watch BTS Get In The Christmas Spirit For…
 1 week ago
12.26.19
Justin Bieber
Here’s All The Details About Justin Bieber’s New…
 1 week ago
12.24.19
Saturday Night Live - Season 45
Watch Lizzo Perform “Truth Hurts” And “Good As…
 2 weeks ago
12.22.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close