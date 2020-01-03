Entertainment News
Snoop Dogg Drops Lullaby Album

Snoop Dogg MCC

Imagine this…you’re a parent to a cute little new born who has you up all hours of the night.  The baby is crying, you’re exhausted, all you want is for the both of you to get some shut eye.  Snoop Dogg to the rescue!

Snoop has released his biggest hits in lullaby form.  Yeah, that’s right!  Weather your favorite Snoop song is “Gin and Juice,” “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” or “Sensual Seduction,” your baby can fall fast asleep to the sounds of the Big Boss Dogg.

The album has been made with  Rockabye Baby! Music, which has also turned hits from Drake,  Beyonce, and Katy Perry into lullabies.  If you know a baby who needs this in their life, you can purchase it here for $16.98.

 

