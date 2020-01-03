Entertainment News
Entertainment News

Nikki Bella Is Engaged To ‘DWTS’ Dance Partner Artem Chigvinstev

Teen Choice Awards 2019

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

Nikki Bella may have the wedding of her dreams after all!

The Total Bellas star and former WWE superstar revealed that she’s engaged to her boyfriend Artem Chigvinstev. Like any newly engaged woman, she shared the news on Instagram.

She captioned on her photo, “Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc. I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!”

On his own post, Artem shared, “You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. So excited for what’s to come I love you more than anything and thank you for saying Yes.”

So much love is in the air right now! Bella was previously linked to John Cena before the pair split and Nikki found love in Artem. We hear his proposal was super amazing with a ballroom filled with red roses and a string quartet that serenaded Bella as Artem got down on one knee and popped the question.

Congrats to Nikki and Artem!

artem chigvinstev , nikki bella

