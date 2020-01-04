Entertainment News
T-Pain & Kam Franklin To Perform At Texans Vs. Bills Game This Weekend!

Wild Card Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Houston Texans

Source: Thomas B. Shea / Getty

My nephew Carysn and I went to our very first Texans game of all time last weekend. If you watched… you’re aware that we got our behinds whooped. SMH We still enjoyed our experience. It’s one thing to watch football on TV; it’s another thing to smell the funnel cake, have a brewsky and hear the roar of the crowd in person. Even though we had a good time, I feel like I went to the wrong game. Tomorrow Kam Franklin (The Suffers) is singing the National Anthem and T-Pain is performing at half-time. If only I were best friends with Deshaun Watson so I could get some seats to their battle against the Buffalo Bills.

