Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Stormi Webster Isn’t the Only Famous Baby With a Cosmetics Collection

Stormi Webster is two years and is already following in her momma’s footsteps! Kylie Jenner shared a picture of Stormi overseeing some plans for a new Kylie Cosmetics collection inspired by Stormi herself. Jenner filed a trademark last year according to Complex, for a makeup line with her daughter’s name so it looks like it’s finally coming together. Stormi Webster isn’t the only baby with a cosmetics collection on the way though…

In other news, we might also be getting a makeup line from Baby Yoda!! According to The Blast, Lucasfilm filed 28 trademarks associated with The Mandalorian and “The Child,” for all types of products including apparel and accessories, non-alcoholic beverages, breakfast cereals and yes, cosmetics.

Baby Yoda aka The Child From The Madalorian

Source: Disney / Lucasfilm

Be honest, who’s collection are you more excited for?

Stormi Webster Isn’t the Only Famous Baby With a Cosmetics Collection  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Stormi Webster Isn’t the Only Famous Baby With…
 2 days ago
01.05.20
Wild Card Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Houston Texans
T-Pain & Kam Franklin To Perform At Texans…
 2 days ago
01.03.20
Savage X Fenty Show Presented By Amazon Prime Video
Hailee Steinfeld’s New Breakup Anthem Has Fans Believing…
 2 days ago
01.03.20
Teen Choice Awards 2019
Nikki Bella Is Engaged To ‘DWTS’ Dance Partner…
 2 days ago
01.03.20
Snoop Dogg Drops Lullaby Album
 2 days ago
01.03.20
House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE
Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden Welcome Baby Girl
 2 days ago
01.03.20
Post Malone Goes Medieval For Yet ANOTHER Face…
 2 days ago
01.03.20
Coachella line up
Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion & More To…
 3 days ago
01.03.20
Google Maps Returns To Apple's iPhone
3 Songs On Tik Tok That Are Popping…
 3 days ago
01.02.20
Amara La Negra
Tempers Flare In Love & Hip Hop: Miami…
 3 days ago
01.02.20
‘Papa’ John Schnatter Wants To Eat 50 Pizzas…
 3 days ago
01.02.20
LIZZO
Lizzo Looks Back On Her Decade With An…
 3 days ago
01.02.20
Billie Eilish Drops Clothing Collaboration With H&M
 3 days ago
01.02.20
"Mariah Christmas" Pop Up Shop in NYC
Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is…
 5 days ago
12.31.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close