2020 Golden Globes: The Winners List

The 2020 Golden Globes wrapped up last night and gave us a hint of what’s to come during awards season.

Joaquin Phoenix in no big shock, took home the award for Best Actor – Drama for Joker, 1917 won for Best Movie – Drama and Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood won for Best Movie – Musical or Comedy.

Among the big shocks? Elton John won a Golden Globe for “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from Rocketman for Best Original Song, besting Beyoncé among others! See the full list of winners below.

Television:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)