Creep Alert: Pro Boxer Caught DM’ing Bhad Bhabie

Catch him in jail how 'bout that?

Adrien Boner is once again doing the most. This time the pedophile eyebrow has been raised.

As spotted on Page Six the boxer was caught in a precarious situation when it was found out that he had slid into the wrong woman’s girl’s direct messages. On Friday, January 3 he apparently had reached out to Bhad Bhabie with a personal message. Considering their wide age difference the viral star turned struggle rapper put him on blast for creeping.

Danielle Bregoli shared a screenshot of her inbox where he allegedly said “text me crazy girl.” She proceeded to put him on blast by including Akon’s classic “Locked Up” in her post alluding to the possible legal ramifications from his desert thirst.

Naturally, the incident caught fire on social media forcing AB to formally comment on the matter. In a exclusive interview with The Shade Room the Cincinnati native said “Nobody want to date a kid but I fault Instagram for not having people’s age on they profile,” Broner said. “I thought she was grown the way she out here moving…” but he said it’s clearly not time to “catch her outside.”

Broner’s former love Arie Nicole chimed in on Instagram “Sh*t I done told him to find a step mama not a step child.”

What a time.

Creep Alert: Pro Boxer Caught DM’ing Bhad Bhabie  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

