Houston Dash Trade Kealia Ohai To Chicago

Kealia Ohai, the Houston Dash star forward (and soon to be Mrs. JJ Watt) was traded during the NWSL Draft on Monday to the Chicago Red Stars.

Ohai, the No. 2 pick in the 2014 NWSL Draft, got engaged to Watt last year. She is the Dash’s all-time leading goal scorer with 28 goals.

Ohai posted a video on Twitter thanking the organization and the city which now “feels like home.”

“I want to thank the entire Houston organization and the wonderful fans for my last 6 years as a Dash player,” Ohai said. “I have created lasting friendships and Houston will always be my home. I’m excited for a new opportunity with Chicago and to become the best player I can be.”

Thank you @HoustonDash Houston will always feel like home 🧡🧡 pic.twitter.com/Onhbnkgebs — Kealia Ohai (@KealiaOhai) January 6, 2020

Of course, her fiance wished her nothing but the best professionally as he gears up for the AFC Divisional Round against the Chiefs.

Very proud of you and excited for you!!

I’ll hold it down here, you dominate in Chicago!

❤️💙 https://t.co/2nXTDhRJ3K — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 6, 2020

