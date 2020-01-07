Entertainment News
Lizzo Is Done With Twitter (For Now)

Too many trolls have forced Lizzo to back away from Twitter

Singer Lizzo performs at 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2019 held at The Forum on December 6, 2019 in Inglewood, Los Angeles, California, United States.

For all of her success, Lizzo has dealt with her fair share of criticism and trolling online. Whether it be about her public persona or her body, trolls have come out of the woodworks to park themselves in her comments and mentions.

With all that, the eight-time Grammy-nominated musician is calling it quits on Twitter. For now at least. She wrote, “Yeah, I can’t do this Twitter sh*t no more.. too many trolls… I’ll be back when I feel like it.”

It’s the latest move of protecting her peace and energy even after sharing with the world how far she’s come since 2009 and more. 2019 doesn’t owe Lizzo a thing as the most successful year in her career netted her being on name recognition with the President, “Truth Hurts” hitting No. 1, “Good As Hell” reaching the Top 5, touring all over the world and more.

Take your time Lizzo!

