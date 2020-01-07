Lady Gaga Gets Candid With Oprah About Mental Health, Rape & Fame [VIDEO]

One of our favorite pop stars took a bite out of bravery over the weekend. At Oprah’s 2020 Vision Tour (presented by Weight Watchers), Lady Gaga shared some very personal stories about fame, rape, and mental health. She had me wiping tears from my eyes a couple of times in the hour-long discussion. If you make “The Big O” cry… you know it must have been a powerful conversation.

I applaud Gaga for using her platform to bring light to important issues. It’s not easy to let people in about your darkest days.

