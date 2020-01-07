Watch Kam Franklin Sing National Anthem At Texans Wild Card Game [VIDEO]

The first weekend of 2020 was phenomenal. Houston had perfect weather. Blue skies, a breezy temperature and not a cloud in sight. The Texans whooped the Buffalo Bills 22-19 and Kam Franklin gave a beautiful performance of the National Anthem before the wild card game kicked off yesterday afternoon. Kam is one of my favorite people to follow on social media. She has such a bubbly yet bad-ass type of personality. She’s the lead vocalist for Houston’s own The Suffers (who have gained notoriety all across the country). I wish I could have been there to witness this moment live. Check it out:

