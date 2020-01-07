Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Uncut Gems Joins The List For Most F-Bombs In A Movie

Uncut Gems poster

Source: A24 / A24

Adam Sandler’s new thriller Uncut Gems is doing well at the box office, like really well.  It’s setting new records and just received best per-screen average in A24 studio history. It’s also on pace to surpass Hereditary to become A24’s highest-grossing film ever. Uncut Gems is also topping the list of most F-bombs used in a movie. Impressive. It’s been listed as the fourth biggest F-bomb user in movie history on Wikipedia. You’ll hear the F-word used a total of 500 times which is an average of 3.7 F-words per minute! The film has to be in English with at least 150 spoken uses of the word (and its many derivatives), and it can’t be a pornographic film for a place on the list. The only movies that have more F-words than Uncut Gems are the Wolf of Wall Street, Swearnet, and F*ck, a documentary about the word itself.

Uncut Gems Joins The List For Most F-Bombs In A Movie  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Ryan Seacrest Fell Off His Chair On LIVE’…
 2 hours ago
01.07.20
2011 NFC Championship: Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears
Watch Kam Franklin Sing National Anthem At Texans…
 18 hours ago
01.06.20
Uncut Gems Joins The List For Most F-Bombs…
 20 hours ago
01.07.20
Bud Light X Lady Gaga Dive Bar Tour At The 5 Spot In Nashville, TN
Lady Gaga Gets Candid With Oprah About Mental…
 22 hours ago
01.06.20
Singer Lizzo performs at 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2019 held at The Forum on December 6, 2019 in Inglewood, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Lizzo Is Done With Twitter (For Now)
 22 hours ago
01.06.20
The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party - Red Carpet
2020 Golden Globes: The Winners List
 1 day ago
01.06.20
Stormi Webster Isn’t the Only Famous Baby With…
 4 days ago
01.05.20
Wild Card Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Houston Texans
T-Pain & Kam Franklin To Perform At Texans…
 4 days ago
01.03.20
Savage X Fenty Show Presented By Amazon Prime Video
Hailee Steinfeld’s New Breakup Anthem Has Fans Believing…
 4 days ago
01.03.20
Teen Choice Awards 2019
Nikki Bella Is Engaged To ‘DWTS’ Dance Partner…
 4 days ago
01.03.20
Snoop Dogg Drops Lullaby Album
 4 days ago
01.03.20
House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE
Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden Welcome Baby Girl
 4 days ago
01.03.20
Post Malone Goes Medieval For Yet ANOTHER Face…
 4 days ago
01.03.20
Coachella line up
Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion & More To…
 5 days ago
01.03.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close