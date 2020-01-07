Here’s When BTS’ New Album Will Be Released

BTS is getting ready to drop a brand new album!

The band’s label, BigHit Entertainment shared a statement saying that the project, titled Map of the Soul: 7 will be released next month.

“Hello. BTS Map of the Soul: 7 will be released on Friday, February 21,” the agency wrote on Twitter (via the website Weverse). “Pre-orders will begin on Thursday, January 9. Additional details about the new release will be available on BTS Weverse and the fan cafe. We look forward to continued interest and support from all of ARMY.”

The group’s previous album, 2019’s Map of the Soul: Persona made history when it hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 last April and comes on the heels of a tour announcement and more. Looking forward to it, BTS!

