News
HomeNews

Peep The Trailer for Netflix’s New Docuseries ‘Killer Inside: The Mind Of Aaron Hernandez’

The New England Patriots got bounced out the playoffs just in time for this too...

The Mind of Aaron Hernandez

Source: Netflix / Netflix

To many the story of ex-NFL superstar turned cold blooded killer, Aaron Hernandez is the ultimate example of “when keeping it real goes wrong,” and while most feel they already know what they need to know about the situation, Netflix is about to give viewers a better understanding of how everything fell apart for the former New England Patriots receiver.

From the same people that brought us Making A Murderer, Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez will be Netflix’s next three-part docuseries which will detail the trials and tribulations of Aaron Hernandez and will feature exclusive footage from his murder trial, prison phone calls, and interviews with those who knew him best. Needless to say that for a man who held many secrets close to the chest like his homosexuality, murderous appetite, and ultimately a wild suicide note, the series is going to get much burn when it drops on January 15.

Per Netflix:

As a gifted young football athlete from Bristol, Connecticut, Aaron Hernandez had capitalized rapidly on his promise, playing for a top tier college program before being drafted into the National Football League at the age of 20. But in 2013, fresh off of a newly inked five-year, $40 million contract with the New England Patriots, Hernandez would become a household name for the most infamous murder case involving an American athlete since OJ Simpson. Hernandez’s trials for the brutal killing of

Odin Lloyd and two Boston-area men yielded a Pandora’s box of secrets: a tumultuous and often abusive upbringing, a growing fascination with gang life, and other discoveries that painted a maelstrom of motivations behind his violent behavior.

Check out the trailer for Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez below and let us know if you’ll be checking it out when it drops.

Peep The Trailer for Netflix’s New Docuseries ‘Killer Inside: The Mind Of Aaron Hernandez’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Aaron Hernandez , netflix

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Australian Troops Join U.S. In Joint Military Exercises
American Soldiers Singing “Amazing Grace” Become Viral Sensations!…
 2 hours ago
01.07.20
Grammy Awards 2019 Arrivals
Here’s When BTS’ New Album Will Be Released
 5 hours ago
01.07.20
Ryan Seacrest Fell Off His Chair On LIVE’…
 7 hours ago
01.07.20
2011 NFC Championship: Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears
Watch Kam Franklin Sing National Anthem At Texans…
 23 hours ago
01.06.20
Uncut Gems Joins The List For Most F-Bombs…
 1 day ago
01.07.20
Bud Light X Lady Gaga Dive Bar Tour At The 5 Spot In Nashville, TN
Lady Gaga Gets Candid With Oprah About Mental…
 1 day ago
01.06.20
Singer Lizzo performs at 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2019 held at The Forum on December 6, 2019 in Inglewood, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Lizzo Is Done With Twitter (For Now)
 1 day ago
01.06.20
The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party - Red Carpet
2020 Golden Globes: The Winners List
 2 days ago
01.06.20
Stormi Webster Isn’t the Only Famous Baby With…
 4 days ago
01.05.20
Wild Card Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Houston Texans
T-Pain & Kam Franklin To Perform At Texans…
 4 days ago
01.03.20
Savage X Fenty Show Presented By Amazon Prime Video
Hailee Steinfeld’s New Breakup Anthem Has Fans Believing…
 4 days ago
01.03.20
Teen Choice Awards 2019
Nikki Bella Is Engaged To ‘DWTS’ Dance Partner…
 4 days ago
01.03.20
Snoop Dogg Drops Lullaby Album
 4 days ago
01.03.20
House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE
Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden Welcome Baby Girl
 4 days ago
01.03.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close