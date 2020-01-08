Entertainment News
American Soldiers Singing “Amazing Grace” Become Viral Sensations! [WATCH]

This week’s hot topic on social media was World War III. My generation knows how to make light of any type of situation. We definitely have a twisted and unique sense of humor. I ain’t gon’ lie I laughed at more than a few memes over the past 3 or 4 days. To counter all of the jokes, it really is a serious matter that our brothers and sisters are protecting our country as we speak. I salute any man or woman who has been brave enough to fight for me and my family. Consider this a sincere thank you for your service. Check out this dope video of some American heroes singing “Amazing Grace” below. The video is from 2018 but recently resurfaced and is being shared and reposted all over social media.

