Ant Saunders Reveals Meaning Behind “Yellow Hearts” [VIDEO]

“Yellow Hearts” by Ant Saunders has become one of my favorite songs on the radio right now. It possess what I like to call turn up appeal; anytime it comes on, I wanna turn it up. For a week or two I thought it was a cute little puppy love song until I watched the video below. Apparently yellow heart emoji’s have absolutely NOTHING to do with LOVE. They have EVERYTHING to do with being in the friend zone. SMH Now, I feel bad for the boy. That’s the worst. Hopefully he ends up finding a girl who wants him as much as he wants her.

 43 mins ago
01.07.20
