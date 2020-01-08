Madame Tussauds is known for creating celebrity wax figures that are either a hit or miss quite frankly. The new Nicki Minaj wax figure recently unveiled in Berlin is a total miss! People on Twitter have been quick to point it out too.
This isn’t the only time this has happened. Remember Ariana Grande’s wax figure unveiled last year? Yeah that was a little awkward too.
While the outfit the figure is clothed in is identical to Minaj’s 2014 Anaconda music video, everything else it not. What do you think? I think they did Nicki dirty!!
RELATED: Yay or Nay? Madame Tussauds Unveils Wax Figure of Selena
RELATED: Madame Tussauds Condemns Fans Violating Nicki Minaj Wax Figure
Madame Tussauds’ New Nicki Minaj Wax Figure is All Wrong was originally published on radionowindy.com