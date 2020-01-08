The stepfather of brother Hip-Hop duo Rae Sremmurd was shot and killed earlier this week in Mississippi, and a teenaged younger half brother of the group is in custody. According to reports, police responded to the shooting incident and discovered Floyd Sullivan Sr. suffering from a pair of gunshot wounds.

TMZ reports that Michael Sullivan, 19, was named a person of interest in the case and was initially taken in for a psychiatric evaluation then. subsequently released. Upon his release, Sullivan was arrested for murder.

Sullivan Sr., who raised brothers Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi since middle school, lived in Tupelo with the duo’s mother. He had a son, Floyd Jr., from a previous relationship.

Although Swae Lee hasn’t made an official statement regarding the death of his stepfather, he has issued a trio of tweets that seem to illustrate his mindset. The first of the tweets are a quarter of breaking heart emojis, followed by a tweet that read, “I hope this world let’s me keep some compassion” then following it up with, “I’ve been tested my whole life.”

💔💔💔💔 — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) January 7, 2020

I pray this world let’s me keep some compassion — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) January 7, 2020

I’ve been tested my whole life 😤 — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) January 8, 2020

Slim Jxmmi hasn’t tweeted or shared out any thoughts.

Condolences to Rae Sremmurd.

—

Photo: WENN

Stepfather Of Rae Sremmurd Fatally Shot, Younger Brother In Custody was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By D.L. Chandler Posted 10 hours ago

Also On Radio Now 92.1: