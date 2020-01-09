Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

See Jojo Siwa’s Brand New Mansion! [VIDEO]

JoJo Siwa Performs At The Honda Center

Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty

If you don’t know who Jojo Siwa is, ask your child. My Niece loves her!! She’s a huge youtube star that has made enough money at the age of 16 to buy a mansion! This is Ri-Dic-U-Lous!! And boy does this girl have a ridiculous amount of energy!

Maybe all that energy comes from the candy bar she has now! Yup, a candy bar!! I want a candy bar! She just got that crazy colored car you see in the driveway recently. Props to her. She put’s in the work and the kids love her! As you’ll hear in the video she doing another 50 city tour.

RELATED: These Are 2019’s Hghest Paid Youtuber’s

See Jojo Siwa’s Brand New Mansion! [VIDEO]  was originally published on radionowindy.com

jojo siwa

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
See Jojo Siwa’s Brand New Mansion! [VIDEO]
 5 hours ago
01.09.20
Justin Bieber Attends Logan Paul Vs KSI
Justin Bieber Reveals Serious Battle With Lyme Disease
 20 hours ago
01.08.20
New Year Motivation: Watch Lil Nas X Prove…
 21 hours ago
01.08.20
Here’s What’s New On Disney+
 23 hours ago
01.08.20
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Stepped Down…
 1 day ago
01.08.20
Jennifer Lopez Is Being Sued By Strippers Who…
 1 day ago
01.08.20
fancy teenagers on the street of amsterdam
Ant Saunders Reveals Meaning Behind “Yellow Hearts” [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
01.07.20
Madame Tussauds’ New Nicki Minaj Wax Figure is…
 2 days ago
01.08.20
Australian Troops Join U.S. In Joint Military Exercises
American Soldiers Singing “Amazing Grace” Become Viral Sensations!…
 2 days ago
01.07.20
Grammy Awards 2019 Arrivals
Here’s When BTS’ New Album Will Be Released
 2 days ago
01.07.20
Ryan Seacrest Fell Off His Chair On LIVE’…
 2 days ago
01.07.20
2011 NFC Championship: Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears
Watch Kam Franklin Sing National Anthem At Texans…
 3 days ago
01.06.20
Uncut Gems Joins The List For Most F-Bombs…
 3 days ago
01.07.20
Bud Light X Lady Gaga Dive Bar Tour At The 5 Spot In Nashville, TN
Lady Gaga Gets Candid With Oprah About Mental…
 3 days ago
01.06.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close