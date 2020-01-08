Justin Bieber Reveals Serious Battle With Lyme Disease

Justin Bieber has been very vocal about his battle with mental health, but according to reports and his own confirmation, he’s been battling another illness as well.

According to TMZ, the upcoming 10-part docu-series revolved around Bieber reveals that the singer was diagnosed last year with Lyme disease – an infectious disease spread by ticks.

The 25-year-old reportedly went undiagnosed until late last year, undergoing countless treatments that only made his prognosis worse. Common signs of Lyme disease in its early stages include fever, headache, fatigue as well as a skin rash called erythema migrans. If left untreated, those symptoms can develop into facial palsy, irregular heartbeat, nerve pain as well as inflammation of the brain and spinal cord.

Justin isn’t the only celeb who is battling the disease. Avril Lavigne came out last year and stated that the disease had left her bedridden for two years and was the key reason behind her four-year hiatus from music. Shania Twain underwent multiple invasive surgeries to treat the damaging effects of dysphonia, caused by her own battle with Lyme disease.

Stay up, JB!

