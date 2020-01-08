Entertainment News
New Year Motivation: Watch Lil Nas X Prove That Your Life Can Change DRASTICALLY In A Year 

lil nas x

Source: Miikka Skaffari / Contributor / Getty

2019 was the year of Lil Nas X.

I mean, he went from virtually unknown to haven’t one of the longest running chart toppers in music history with “Old Town Road”. The unlikely underdog came out on top with the longest-reigning #1 hit in the 61-year history of the Billboard Hot 100.

Since garnering so much success, Lil Nas has snagged several awards, including VMA for Song Of The Year and Country Music Association Award for Musical Event of the Year. He even changed the way that Country music embraced young, Black artists with Hip Hop influences. After Billboard removed “Old Town Road” from its country music chart in March, many people declared that the decision was racially motivated.

Lil Nas spoke to Teen Vogue about Billboard’s decision, saying:

“I had that idea in mind at first. But as I went on to think about it, I was ‘Maybe the country music industry is guarded.’ You can have your country song with trap elements, but if it’s known by country artists, then it’s allowed. A black guy who raps come along and is on top of the country charts? It’s ‘What the f***?’”

But my oh my how things have changed for the Georgia born artists in less than a year! On Wednesday, he took to Instagram to share a video of himself on this day exactly one year ago with less followers, less bling and little less confidence than the star we see today.

If he can do it, so can you. Hit the flip for Lil Nas X’s one year update.

