H-E-B Crowned Top Grocery Store In The Country

Texas’ favorite grocery store is now the top grocery store in the country.

For the first time, H-E-B was rated as the number one grocery store after a nationwide study, beating Trader Joe’s.

According to consumer data science company Dunnhumby, the study surveyed 7,000 U.S. households in order to find out which of the top 60 largest stores have the “strongest combination of financial performance and consumer emotional sentiment.”

The overall ranking was decided on an evaluation of the store’s performance on seven pillars:  price, quality, digital, operations, convenience, discounts/rewards, and speed. Last year, H-E-B was ranked fourth behind Trader Joe’s, Amazon and Costco.

See the full list of the top 13 grocery chains in America for 2020. Last year’s No. 1, Trader Joe’s fell to second while Amazon slipped to third. Costo fell from the top 3 all the way to number 6. Newcomers include Publix at No. 10 and ShopRite at no. 14.

  • 1. H-E-B
  • 2. Trader Joe’s
  • 3. Amazon
  • 4. Market Basket
  • 5. Wegmans Food Market
  • 6. Costco
  • 7. Aldi
  • 8. Sam’s Club
  • 9. Walmart
  • 10. Publix
  • 11. WinCo Foods
  • 12. Fresh Thyme
  • 13. Sprouts Farmers Markets
  • 14. ShopRite

H-E-B Crowned Top Grocery Store In The Country  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

