Justin Bieber recently revealed that he’s been battle lyme disease. There was a picture back in July that didn’t show him in good health. People apparently said some bad things because he wrote on Instgram “While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like s—, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease,”. It’s not a fun disease. Here are some of the symptoms, Severe headache or neck stiffness. Rashes on other areas of the body. Arthritis with severe joint pain and swelling, particularly in the knees. Loss of muscle tone or “drooping” on one or both sides of the face. Heart palpitation or an irregular heartbeat. Again, not fun!

Here are other celebrities dealing with Lyme Disease…

Shania Twain

Avril Lavigne

Alec Baldwin

Debbie Gibson

Yolanda, Anwar and Bella Hadid

Ben Stiller

