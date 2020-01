Khalid, Gwen Stefani Becky G & More To Perform At RodeoHouston 2020

It’s official!!! This year’s Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo is going to be one like none other. RodeoHouston 2020 just announced majority of the line-up on their facebook page.

Midland: Tuesday, March 3

Willie Nelson: Wednesday, March 4

Becky G: Thursday, March 5

Maren Morris: Saturday, March 7

Ramon Ayala: Sunday, March 8

Chris Young: Monday, March 9

NCT 127: Tuesday, March 10

Kane Brown: Wednesday, March 11

Kody Johnson: Thursday, March 12

Jon Pardi: Saturday, March 14

Dierks Bentley: Sunday, March 15

Keith Urban: Monday. March 16

Gwen Stefani: Tuesday, March 17

Khalid: Wednesday, March 18

Chris Stapleton: Thursday, March 19

Brad Paisley: Saturday, March 21

Luke Bryan: Sunday, March 22

*The three remaining acts will be announced on February 4.*

