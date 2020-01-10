Harry Styles Finds A Fishy Companion In “Adore You” Video

Now, I admit: I never gave One Direction the time of day. It wasn’t until they went solo that I started paying attention to how dope they all are. Harry Styles’ “Adore You” is THEE MOST INTERESTING video of 2020. Side note: it’s only been 9 days. Lol No, but seriously. This was one of the most original ideas I’ve seen in a music visual in a while. I love the concept. I don’t think any of us would’ve expected this story line, but it worked! I actually ended up getting sad towards the end. Check it out:

Find @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram