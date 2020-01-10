Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Harry Styles Finds A Fishy Companion In “Adore You” Video

2018 Harry Styles World Tour

Source: Toyota Center / client provided

Now, I admit: I never gave One Direction the time of day. It wasn’t until they went solo that I started paying attention to how dope they all are. Harry Styles’ “Adore You” is THEE MOST INTERESTING video of 2020. Side note: it’s only been 9 days. Lol No, but seriously. This was one of the most original ideas I’ve seen in a music visual in a while. I love the concept. I don’t think any of us would’ve expected this story line, but it worked! I actually ended up getting sad towards the end. Check it out:

 

Find @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram

Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018
6 photos
Adore You , Fine Line , harry styles

Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
2018 Harry Styles World Tour
Harry Styles Finds A Fishy Companion In “Adore…
 3 hours ago
01.09.20
Khalid
Khalid, Gwen Stefani, Becky G & More To…
 5 hours ago
01.09.20
Joaquin Phoenix Plans To Save The Planet This…
 9 hours ago
01.09.20
Other Celebrities Dealing With Lyme Disease
 10 hours ago
01.09.20
See Jojo Siwa’s Brand New Mansion! [VIDEO]
 16 hours ago
01.09.20
Justin Bieber Attends Logan Paul Vs KSI
Justin Bieber Reveals Serious Battle With Lyme Disease
 1 day ago
01.08.20
New Year Motivation: Watch Lil Nas X Prove…
 1 day ago
01.08.20
Here’s What’s New On Disney+
 1 day ago
01.08.20
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Stepped Down…
 1 day ago
01.08.20
Jennifer Lopez Is Being Sued By Strippers Who…
 2 days ago
01.08.20
fancy teenagers on the street of amsterdam
Ant Saunders Reveals Meaning Behind “Yellow Hearts” [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
01.07.20
Madame Tussauds’ New Nicki Minaj Wax Figure is…
 2 days ago
01.08.20
Australian Troops Join U.S. In Joint Military Exercises
American Soldiers Singing “Amazing Grace” Become Viral Sensations!…
 2 days ago
01.07.20
Grammy Awards 2019 Arrivals
Here’s When BTS’ New Album Will Be Released
 2 days ago
01.07.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close