Selena Gomez Shares New Album, ‘Rare’ [LISTEN]

Nearly five years (!) after her last studio effort, Selena Gomez is back with her third album, Rare.

The 27-year-old released easily her most personal album yet with songs checking off various boxes. Deep, emotional ballads? Check. Upbeat pop tracks with positive messages? Check. In the past five years, Gomez has done plenty of living since Revival, from relationship drama, learning to love herself more, health scares, not wanting to be part of the “celebrity life” always in the tabloids and spotlight and more.

Gomez said that she found healing from creating the album about her real-life experiences. “Honestly, this album was kind of a nightmare to deal with, but in the best way possible,” she told Spotify in an interview prior to the album launch. “I thought that I was so ready like two years ago, I had collected all of these sessions, beautiful sessions, I don’t even remember half of them because it evolved each year.”

Listen to Rare below:

As a bonus, watch the “Rare” video now!

RELATED: Selena Gomez Reveals Album Name And Artwork

RELATED: Why Selena Gomez Sounded Off During Her AMAs Performance

RELATED: Selena Gomez & Julia Michaels Get Matching Tattoos

Also On Radio Now 92.1: