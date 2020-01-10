WATCH: Halsey’s ‘You Should Be Sad’ Video

Halsey is back, this time with a bit of a country vibe! To be honest, I’m digging the sassy cowgirl vibes she’s laying down. Check out the “You Should Be Sad” video below!

If you didn’t catch the pop culture references sprinkled throughout the video, she gave nods to country queens Shania Twain and Carrie Underwood. Here’s what she had to say about the iconic references:

Xtina, Gaga, Carrie, and of course Shania, this was one loaded with nods to badass idols of mine. Had the vision to do a “before he cheats” but instead about after he does haha. — h (@halsey) January 10, 2020

Let’s be honest, she NAILED these looks. I mean the leopard print Shania, COME THROUGH!

Rumor has it that after Halsey performed on the CMA awards, she was inspired to make a country song, so she flew to Nashville and wrote “You Should Be Sad.”

The most petty and heartbreaking songs all come from country. I wrote YSBS on my living room floor on my guitar. Lots of time in Nashville too 🥰 https://t.co/MRqBD9aaNb — h (@halsey) January 10, 2020

I know this may come as a surprise to some people, but you don’t write the song the day before it’s released. the topics are relevant to the time the song was written. it’s visceral when it happens. the writing part helps it go away 🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️ — h (@halsey) January 10, 2020

This song is off her upcoming album Manic, due out January 17th.

