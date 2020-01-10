Entertainment News
WATCH: Halsey’s ‘You Should Be Sad’ Video

Halsey presents and award at the 2019 MTV EMAs, Europe Music Awards, at Fibes Conference & ExhibitionnCentre in Seville, Spain, on 03 November 2019. | usage worldwide

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Halsey is back, this time with a bit of a country vibe!  To be honest, I’m digging the sassy cowgirl vibes she’s laying down.  Check out the “You Should Be Sad” video below!

If you didn’t catch the pop culture references sprinkled throughout the video, she gave nods to country queens Shania Twain and Carrie Underwood. Here’s what she had to say about the iconic references:

Let’s be honest, she NAILED these looks.  I mean the leopard print Shania, COME THROUGH!

Rumor has it that after Halsey performed on the CMA awards, she was inspired to make a country song, so she flew to Nashville and wrote “You Should Be Sad.”

This song is off her upcoming album Manic, due out January 17th.

halsey

