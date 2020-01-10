Entertainment News
Leonardo DiCaprio Rescued A Man Lost At Sea

Leonardo DiCaprio

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Well, Kinda! Leo was on his Yacht vacationing near St. Martins in the Caribbean over the holidays. Apparently, a near by yacht had a person go overboard. Leo’s yacht answered the mayday call and went off course to find the man. They found him treading water 30-some miles away near Saba Island. They say he was in the water, treading for 11 hours! Can you imagine treading water for that long? I guess if my life depended on it I would certainly do everything I could.

He apparently fell over board a late night of drinking. “The captain put the man’s chances of survival at one in a billion — like winning the lottery twice,” a source told The Sun. That’s nuts! Glad they found him. You go LEO!!

Leonardo DiCaprio Rescued A Man Lost At Sea  was originally published on radionowindy.com

