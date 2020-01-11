Entertainment News
Alicia Keys Inspires Every “Underdog” To Keep Going In New Video!

This is the song that I needed after a rough week. It was one of those weeks where it seemed like everything went wrong. Thank goodness the weekend is finally here and we get to press the refresh button. Alicia Keys has been making music for decades that will stand the test of time. “Underdog” is a good one to add to her repertoire. It shines a spotlight to all of those in the struggle. It gives us hope that a better and brighter day is right around the corner. Check out the video here:

