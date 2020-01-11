Janelle Monae Comes Out As Non-Binary

Yayyyyyyyyy! Congratulations to Janelle Monae for living in her truth. They came out late this afternoon on Twitter as Non-Binary. Now, Let me be honest: I am apart of the LGBTQ+ community and am still ignorant to what some of our terms and titles mean. I’ve been trying my best to educate myself on Non-Binary people, but it’s going to take some time to completely understand the ins and outs of it.

One thing I have learned is that a Non-binary person doesn’t fall into the category of man or woman (despite the body parts they were born with). They don’t believe that male and female are the only genders. Some Non-binary people think they are neither gender… and some think that they are both. Many use pronouns they, them and their’s (as opposed to his/her, he/she, him/hers).

If you are unsure on what pronouns to use for them, it’s not considered disrespectful to ask. It’s a lot to learn, but let’s be willing to continue to do the work to understand other people in this world. Congrats again, Janelle!

