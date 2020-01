A journalist in the small city of Kicevo wrote for years about murders that he connected to all be by the same killer…turns out, it was him all along. Liv covers the story from beginning to end linking why this killer was targeting older women…

listen to the full thing below:

#PODCAST Murder Monday: The Kicevo Monster was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Liv the Web Girl Posted 7 hours ago

Also On Radio Now 92.1: