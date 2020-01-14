WATCH: If Apple Told The Truth In AirPods Commercials

It’s always great to start the week off with a good laugh. This video about AirPods commercials is hilarious. It’s funny because ROB vents playfully about all of the things that some consumers often complain about. He also brings up some valid points about the product. For instance…. why would one need transparency mode for their AirPods Pros when you can easily just take them out of your ears? Lol Is that too much work???

Either way it goes… I’m happy to announce that after 9 months, I still have my original AirPods! I haven’t lost them. I’ve had some close calls, but luckily things ended up in my favor. Lol

