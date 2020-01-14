Who Will Win Entertainer Of The Year At 51st NAACP Image Awards?

News outlets tend to push awards shows like the Golden Globes and the Oscars, but the NAACP Image Awards is just as prominent and important. They are shining a spotlight on celebrities of color who’s talent may or may not get overlooked by the mainstream media. There’s no denying how powerful the 2020 nominees are. Every last one of them are forces to be reckoned with. Lizzo, Billy Porter, Tyler Perry, Regina King & Angela Basset are all nominated for Entertainer of the Year. Tyler Perry needs to take this one home. This man didn’t beg for a seat at the table; he created his own!

Perry has created jobs and opportunities for his community and generations to come through his shows and brand new extravagant production studio. There’s not enough “Thank You’s” in the world that one could say to express to this legend how grateful we are for him.

Check out the full list of nominees here.

