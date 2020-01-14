Watch Houston’s Own @LaryssOfficial’s Cover Justin Bieber’s “Yummy”

We have so much talent here in our city that constantly gets overlooked. Laryss has talent, beauty and brains. I liiiiiiive for her witty instagram captions and goofy instasnaps. She’s literally the full package. She’s the cool girl that everybody wants to be friends with. Now, “Yummy” isn’t my absolute favorite Justin Bieber song, but I’m digging this cover.

I’m looking forward to seeing what else JB has up his sleeve as the year progresses. You gotta come harder than this, man. We don’t want the catchy/trendy tunes. We want music that lets us know where you are in life right now and what the journey has been like to get there.

