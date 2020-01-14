Entertainment News
WATCH: Selena Gomez ‘Rare’ Interview w/ Zane Lowe & Apple Music

Selena Gomez sat down for an interview with Zane Lowe and Apple Music about her new album Rare. Watching the entirety of this 45 minute interview I felt like I was personally catching up with Selena. There’s a lot discussed here but some of the highlighted topics include Selena’s 2 year hiatus from social media, what it’s really like dating in Hollywood, and the raw honesty she uses in her music.

She says that “people will ultimately know where the inspiration [for Rare] came from.” *cough, cough Justin Bieber* When it comes to dating in the spotlight she revels, “It is so cliché, it’s just, everyone dates everyone. It always seems to be within a little bubble… But the problem with that is that you end up, whether you admit it or not, you’re having a relationship for people, and not even for yourself. You just need to decide, within our world, if it’s for you or is it for show.” She also opened up about why and what it was like being away from social media for so long, “you’ve just got to do it. I was driving myself crazy. First off, there was a million things that I didn’t want to see. I would see them over and over and over again. Then I’m comparing…”

