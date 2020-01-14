Timbaland Dropped 130 Pounds!

Written By mmmckinz Posted 6 hours ago WOW!!! What a transformation. You go BOY!!! Timbaland shared in a recent interview with Men’s Health how he lost more than 130 pounds.

So, Just HOW did he do it?!?

The producer started doing two workouts a day…boxing in the morning and cardio and weights at night.

Timbaland had a chef start bringing him healthy meals consisting of chicken, salmon, and vegetables. He also banned processed food and drank three and a half liters of water each day. He said his goal now is to look like an action figure. He is well on his way if that’s the case! Plus, it’s not the first time Timbo has gotten ripped! Flashback all the way to 2016 and you’ll see he’s put in the work even if he’s been on and off with it. Let’s go! RELATED: Timbaland Shows Off Amazing 130-Pound Weight Loss

