Demi Lovato Will Perform At The Grammy’s

Demi lovato

Source: Republic Records

Sooooo, does this mean we have new Demi Lovato music on the way? She announced earlier today on her instagram (below) that she will be performing at the Grammy’s. Right now she doesn’t have any new music out so what will she perform? My educated guess is she drop a new single soon and perform it at the Grammy’s. Or…Maybe she’ll sing her next single at the Grammy’s and that will be when she releases it. I guess we’ll find out. Other announced performers Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton duet and more!

