Selena Gomez recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and of course she had to play a game of “Can You Feel It?” Basically it’s a game where you stick your hand inside a box and see if you can guess what you’re touching….ewwww! I’m not sure I could handle this game.

Selena was not phased when she stuck her hand in the box and touched a shower drain full of hair. Honestly I would have puked, but Selena handled it like a CHAMP! Check out the hilarious video below!

Selena’s third album Rare was released January 10, 2020.

WATCH: Selena Gomez & Jimmy Fallon Play ‘Can You Feel It?’ was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Jules Posted 8 hours ago

