Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Netflix Renews ‘You’ For 3rd Season

Celebrities Visit Build - January 9, 2020

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

It’s official!  Netflix has announced they have renewed You for a third season.  I am OBSESSED with this show, just like every other person who watches Netflix, so I’m super excited to watch Penn Badgley fall in love and murder some more people.  Yes, if you’re not familiar with the series, first of all go watch it now.  Second, it’s full of love- well not really love, but more like unhealthy obsessions that somehow lead to a body count.  It’s about as uneasy as listening to Murder Monday on Joe and McKinzie.

Still unsure about the series?  Just listen to Penn Badgley, who plays Joe, explain a little about his role.

We know season 3 will be 10 episodes long, and both Joe and Love will be back to reprise their roles.  We’re going to be waiting quite a while for the new season, it’s set to be released sometime in 2021.

Netflix Renews ‘You’ For 3rd Season  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Premiere Of Sony Pictures' 'Ghostbusters' - Arrivals
Watch “Leslie Jones: Time Machine” Netflix Trailer
 60 mins ago
01.14.20
Nick Jonas Amir Diamond
Watch Jonas Brothers Transform Into The Kardashians! [VIDEO]
 2 hours ago
01.14.20
Demi Lovato Will Perform At The Grammy’s
 6 hours ago
01.14.20
WATCH: Selena Gomez & Jimmy Fallon Play ‘Can…
 8 hours ago
01.14.20
Netflix Renews ‘You’ For 3rd Season
 9 hours ago
01.14.20
WATCH: Selena Gomez ‘Rare’ Interview w/ Zane Lowe…
 11 hours ago
01.14.20
LaRyss
Watch Houston’s Own @LaryssOfficial’s Cover Justin Bieber’s “Yummy”
 23 hours ago
01.13.20
LIZZO
Who Will Win Entertainer Of The Year At…
 23 hours ago
01.13.20
AirPods Pro
WATCH: If Apple Told The Truth In AirPods…
 1 day ago
01.13.20
See Who’s Nominated For The 2020 Oscars!
 1 day ago
01.13.20
Janelle Monáe
Janelle Monae Comes Out As Non-Binary
 4 days ago
01.10.20
Alicia Keys In Concert At Palais Des Congres
Alicia Keys Inspires Every “Underdog” To Keep Going…
 4 days ago
01.10.20
Leonardo DiCaprio Rescued A Man Lost At Sea
 4 days ago
01.10.20
WATCH: Halsey’s ‘You Should Be Sad’ Video
 4 days ago
01.10.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close