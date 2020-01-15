Watch Jonas Brothers Transform Into The Kardashians! [VIDEO]

I wouldn’t exactly give Jonas Brothers an Academy Award nomination, but this video that’s been circulating on social media was pretty funny. Nick, Joe & Kevin decided to recreate an epic scene from one of the early seasons of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” It’s hard to believe that the episode they re-enacted is from 12 years ago!!! Time flies. If you haven’t seen the clip yet, check it out:

It’s dope to see three brothers goofing off together. I wish me and my siblings got along as well as they do.

