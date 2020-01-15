Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Watch Jonas Brothers Transform Into The Kardashians! [VIDEO]

Nick Jonas Amir Diamond

Source: Amir Diamond / Amir Diamond

I wouldn’t exactly give Jonas Brothers an Academy Award nomination, but this video that’s been circulating on social media was pretty funny. Nick, Joe & Kevin decided to recreate an epic scene from one of the early seasons of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” It’s hard to believe that the episode they re-enacted is from 12 years ago!!! Time flies. If you haven’t seen the clip yet, check it out:

It’s dope to see three brothers goofing off together. I wish me and my siblings got along as well as they do.

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram

Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018
6 photos
joe jonas , jonas brothers , Kardashians , Keeping Up With The Kardashians , kevin jonas , khloe kardashian , kim kardashian , Nick Jonas

Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Premiere Of Sony Pictures' 'Ghostbusters' - Arrivals
Watch “Leslie Jones: Time Machine” Netflix Trailer
 60 mins ago
01.14.20
Nick Jonas Amir Diamond
Watch Jonas Brothers Transform Into The Kardashians! [VIDEO]
 2 hours ago
01.14.20
Demi Lovato Will Perform At The Grammy’s
 6 hours ago
01.14.20
WATCH: Selena Gomez & Jimmy Fallon Play ‘Can…
 8 hours ago
01.14.20
Netflix Renews ‘You’ For 3rd Season
 9 hours ago
01.14.20
WATCH: Selena Gomez ‘Rare’ Interview w/ Zane Lowe…
 11 hours ago
01.14.20
LaRyss
Watch Houston’s Own @LaryssOfficial’s Cover Justin Bieber’s “Yummy”
 23 hours ago
01.13.20
LIZZO
Who Will Win Entertainer Of The Year At…
 23 hours ago
01.13.20
AirPods Pro
WATCH: If Apple Told The Truth In AirPods…
 1 day ago
01.13.20
See Who’s Nominated For The 2020 Oscars!
 1 day ago
01.13.20
Janelle Monáe
Janelle Monae Comes Out As Non-Binary
 4 days ago
01.10.20
Alicia Keys In Concert At Palais Des Congres
Alicia Keys Inspires Every “Underdog” To Keep Going…
 4 days ago
01.10.20
Leonardo DiCaprio Rescued A Man Lost At Sea
 4 days ago
01.10.20
WATCH: Halsey’s ‘You Should Be Sad’ Video
 4 days ago
01.10.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close