Watch “Leslie Jones: Time Machine” Netflix Trailer

Premiere Of Sony Pictures' 'Ghostbusters' - Arrivals

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

Netflix has been giving us the goods. There’s so much stuff that’s been on my radar the past couple of months. “You,” “The Circle,” and “Don’t F*** This Up” are my current top suggestions on things you need to watch. This weekend, I’m going to check out Leslie Jones’ “Time Machine.” The trailer looks pretty funny.  There’s been so much controversy regarding the lack of opportunity for entertainers of color, so it’s important that we support comedy specials like this one.

