Camila Cabello, Tyler the Creator, Rosalia, Jonas Brothers & More To Perform At The Grammys

The list of performers for the 2020 Grammy awards is stacking up and we’ve got even more performers that will see on January 26th.

Camila Cabello, Tyler, the Creator, the Jonas Brothers, Charlie Wilson were announced as the latest performers on Wednesday.

“I can’t wait. thank you so much @recording academy. see you soon,” Cabello wrote on Instagram after the announcement, while Joe Jonas asked, “Hmmm what song should we perform at this year’s #GRAMMYs?”

Here’s who else is slated to perform on Music’s Biggest Night: Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Demi Lovato, Lizzo, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Rosalía, H.E.R. and more.

The 62 Grammy Awards are set to air on January 26th at 8 p.m./5 p.m. PT on CBS.

