Camila Cabello, Tyler the Creator, Rosalia, Jonas Brothers & More To Perform At The Grammys

Singer Camila Cabello performs at 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2019 held at The Forum on December 6, 2019 in Inglewood, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

The list of performers for the 2020 Grammy awards is stacking up and we’ve got even more performers that will see on January 26th.

Camila CabelloTyler, the Creator, the Jonas BrothersCharlie Wilson were announced as the latest performers on Wednesday.

“I can’t wait. thank you so much @recording academy. see you soon,” Cabello wrote on Instagram after the announcement, while Joe Jonas asked, “Hmmm what song should we perform at this year’s #GRAMMYs?”

Here’s who else is slated to perform on Music’s Biggest Night: Ariana GrandeBillie EilishDemi LovatoLizzoBlake SheltonGwen StefaniRosalíaH.E.R. and more.

The 62 Grammy Awards are set to air on January 26th at 8 p.m./5 p.m. PT on CBS.

Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
