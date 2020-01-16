Billie Eilish Is Doing The Theme For The Upcoming Bond Movie

Billie Eilish has set a record as the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song.

Though details about the song have yet to be released, we do know she wrote the song with her older brother Finneas. She says, “It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock.”

The latest Bond film is titled “No Time to Die” and should be out in April.