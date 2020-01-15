Entertainment News
Rocky Johnson, Father Of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Passes Away At 75

Rocky Johnson, a former Tag Team Champion, WWE Hall of Famer and the father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has passed away, the WWE confirms. He was 75 years old.

Born Wayde Douglas Bowles on August 24, 1944, Johnson’s career began in the mid-1960s when he wrestled for the National Wrestling Alliance. He rose to prominence across the country when he began working for the WWE in 1983, capturing the tag team titles with Tony Atlas in December of that year.

He retired from the ring in 1991 and had a hand in training his son, The Rock for his own in-ring career as arguably the most successful wrestler in history. In 2008, The Rock inducted his father in the WWE Hall of Fame as one of wrestling’s most influential talents and individuals.

