Watch How Russ Does Things In The “NIGHTTIME (Interlude)” Video

I have yet to see why people choose to hate on Russ. I’m not the type of person to follow trends of making fun of an artist just because everyone does. Homie was apart of a very special life moment of mine and I will always be grateful for that. In 2016, he came with me to my alma mater Bush High School to perform and give the kids advice about the music industry and the real world after graduation. I rock with you, Russ! Thank you for everything!!!

Check out his new video “NIGHTTIME (Interlude)” and stream his new project SHAKE THE SNOW GLOBE available on January 31.

