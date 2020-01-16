Entertainment News
Beyoncé Blesses Ellen, Reese Witherspoon & More With Big Ivy Park Package!

Beyonce x adidas

Source: adidas / adidas

We’re a few days away from Beyoncé’ & adidas’ release of their Ivy Park collection (January 18th to be exact). The photos and videos she’s been dropping on Instagram has the Beyhive swarming. The Queen has been getting us prepped in a major way. Celebs like Ellen, Reese Witherspoon, Yara Shahidi & Tina Knowles-Lawson have all been receiving larger than life packages from the icon this week and it’s making me jealous!!! Where’s mine!?

I’m also wondering if this collection comes with a new visual album and fitness tour. #WishfulThinking

Ellen

Reese Witherspoon

Yara Shahidi 

Tina Knowles-Lawson

Find @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram

