Demi Lovato Confirms She’s Singing The National Anthem At Super Bowl LIV

Demi Lovato live at Rock in Rio Lisboa 2018 Day 2

Source: Rui M Leal/WENN.com / WENN

The list of talent that is performing at Super Bowl LIV in Miami next month is growing. Demi Lovato announced on Instagram that she’s set to deliver the national anthem on the NFL’s biggest stage on February 2nd at Hard Rock Stadium.

She joins Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, who are headlining the halftime show.

“Singing the National Anthem at #SBLIV,” Lovato wrote on Instagram. “See you in Miami.”

Previous singers of the national anthem at the Super Bowl include of course, Whitney HoustonFaith Hill as well as Lady GagaPinkKelly Clarkson, and Alicia Keys.

Lovato’s performance will be her second in as many weeks. She’ll be hitting the stage at the 2020 Grammy Awards along with a bevy of stars including Ariana GrandeBillie EilishCamila Cabello and more.

Both of these performances will be her first major public appearances since her up and down 2018 where she overdosed in July. She took a break from music and being in the public eye to concentrate and focus on sobriety and getting her life in order. Now it seems the perfect time to not only make a comeback to music but flourish!

