Selena Gomez Get A New Neck Tattoo In Honor Of ‘Rare’ [PHOTOS]

Selena Gomez went the tribute tattoo route with her latest piece of ink.

The “Lose You To Love Me” singer debuted a new neck tattoo on Instagram Wednesday night following the release of her Rare album earlier this month. The singer decided to get the word RARE inked on her neck right below her right ear in the same font seen on the album’s cover.

She decided to get it at NYC’s Bang Bang tattoo parlor, the same location she’s gotten a few of her other tattoos in the past.

She captioned the post, “Did it again @bangbangnyc rare.”

She dropped Rare on January 13th and explained the significance of the title to her during a recent interview with Spotify and how the album helped her with self-esteem as well as the realization that the 27-year-old is a rare breed.

“I just felt like that was me if that makes sense,” she revealed. “Obviously, I’ve had a lot of self-esteem issues in the past. I still struggle with confidence and you know, it’s going to be something that I’m always working on. Rare made me feel incredible. That name was so important to me the moment I heard it.”

“That to me is such a special word,” she continued. “And if there’s anything I can do for women and men, it’s to tell them that they’re valued and that they’re rare and that they’re important. That’s what it means to me.”

