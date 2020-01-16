Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Selena Gomez Get A New Neck Tattoo In Honor Of ‘Rare’ [PHOTOS]

Singer Selena Gomez wearing Givenchy arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Dolittle' held at the Regency Village Theatre on January 11, 2020 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Selena Gomez went the tribute tattoo route with her latest piece of ink.

The “Lose You To Love Me” singer debuted a new neck tattoo on Instagram Wednesday night following the release of her Rare album earlier this month. The singer decided to get the word RARE inked on her neck right below her right ear in the same font seen on the album’s cover.

She decided to get it at NYC’s Bang Bang tattoo parlor, the same location she’s gotten a few of her other tattoos in the past.

She captioned the post, “Did it again @bangbangnyc rare.”

View this post on Instagram

Did it again @bangbangnyc 🦋 rare

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

She dropped Rare on January 13th and explained the significance of the title to her during a recent interview with Spotify and how the album helped her with self-esteem as well as the realization that the 27-year-old is a rare breed.

“I just felt like that was me if that makes sense,” she revealed. “Obviously, I’ve had a lot of self-esteem issues in the past. I still struggle with confidence and you know, it’s going to be something that I’m always working on. Rare made me feel incredible. That name was so important to me the moment I heard it.”

“That to me is such a special word,” she continued. “And if there’s anything I can do for women and men, it’s to tell them that they’re valued and that they’re rare and that they’re important. That’s what it means to me.”

RELATED: WATCH: Selena Gomez &amp; Jimmy Fallon Play ‘Can You Feel It?’

RELATED: WATCH: Selena Gomez ‘Rare’ Interview w/ Zane Lowe &amp; Apple Music

RELATED: Selena Gomez Shares New Album, ‘Rare’ [LISTEN]

selena gomez

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Singer Selena Gomez wearing Givenchy arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Dolittle' held at the Regency Village Theatre on January 11, 2020 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Selena Gomez Get A New Neck Tattoo In…
 2 hours ago
01.16.20
Demi Lovato live at Rock in Rio Lisboa 2018 Day 2
Demi Lovato Confirms She’s Singing The National Anthem…
 3 hours ago
01.16.20
Beyonce x adidas
Beyoncé Blesses Ellen, Reese Witherspoon & More With…
 16 hours ago
01.15.20
Interiors Of Bedroom
Watch How Russ Does Things In The “NIGHTTIME…
 17 hours ago
01.15.20
Unite In The Fight... To Knockout Bullying
Rocky Johnson, Father Of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson,…
 21 hours ago
01.15.20
Singer Camila Cabello performs at 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2019 held at The Forum on December 6, 2019 in Inglewood, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Camila Cabello, Tyler the Creator, Rosalia, Jonas Brothers…
 1 day ago
01.15.20
Premiere Of Sony Pictures' 'Ghostbusters' - Arrivals
Watch “Leslie Jones: Time Machine” Netflix Trailer
 2 days ago
01.14.20
Nick Jonas Amir Diamond
Watch Jonas Brothers Transform Into The Kardashians! [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
01.14.20
Demi Lovato Will Perform At The Grammy’s
 2 days ago
01.14.20
WATCH: Selena Gomez & Jimmy Fallon Play ‘Can…
 2 days ago
01.14.20
Netflix Renews ‘You’ For 3rd Season
 2 days ago
01.14.20
WATCH: Selena Gomez ‘Rare’ Interview w/ Zane Lowe…
 2 days ago
01.14.20
LaRyss
Watch Houston’s Own @LaryssOfficial’s Cover Justin Bieber’s “Yummy”
 3 days ago
01.13.20
LIZZO
Who Will Win Entertainer Of The Year At…
 3 days ago
01.13.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close